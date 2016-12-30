David Paul Patton, 67, of Marion

by

David Paul Patton, age 67 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation Community of Marion.

David was born on October 23, 1949 in Marion, the son of Elias and Betty Jane (Altenberger) Patton, III. David was a graduate from Harding High School. He was a hardworking man, spending time working for Marion Cemetery, served as a gas station attendant and auto mechanic.

David loved car racing and spent several years attending the Indianapolis 500. Being an auto mechanic was not only a job for David, but a way for him to help out his family and friends by working on their cars. He has a generous spirit and a servant’s heart. He was a devoted caretaker for his mother for all of his adult life. Family was everything to David, especially his nieces and nephews. They will always remember his simple acts of kindness to them by always having a fruit snack to give them when they were young.

He is survived by his sister Debra G. Doolittle; nieces Niki, Deanna and Paulette Doolittle; great nieces and great nephews: Dustin, Chelsea, Hannah, Samantha, Brianna and Isaiah.

David is preceded in death by his parents and his nephew David Doolittle.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Home, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St. Marion from 11AM to 12Noon; Funeral services will follow at 12Noon with Prophets Ron and Jane Jolliff officiating; Burial will be in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

If so desired, donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation.

