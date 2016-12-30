Don J. Branch, 86, of Marion

by

Don J. Branch, age 86, of Marion passed away Wednesday December 28, 2016 at Heartland Care Center in Marion.

Don was born on Tuesday April 8, 1930 to the late Otho H. and Lorena (Summerfield) Branch. He was one of seven children.

On Tuesday April 19, 1949 Don married the love of his life Bonnie Corwin. Together they raised 4 wonderful children and enjoyed 64 years of marriage until she was called to prepare their heavenly home in 2013.

Don worked many years as a meat cutter at Albers Supermarket, IGA, and Michaels Steakhouse. After he retired he could not set idle. Don went to work at the Marion Senior Center as a transportation driver and handyman. When he had spare time he enjoyed woodworking and would not pass up a chance to play a hand or two of Euchre. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He attended St. Paul Luthern Church and was a past member of the Y-Mens club and Marion Senior Center.

Don will be dearly missed by his children Rickey Lee Branch, Kathy (Jim) Hacker, Lisa (Rick) Glathart, and Jody Roe, his 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Don was greeted at the gates of Heaven by his parents, loving wife, grandson Aaron Hacker, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters.

A memorial service celebrating Don’s life will be held at a later date and announced by his loving family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the OSU James Cancer Hospital in honor of Don.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Don's family.