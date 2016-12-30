by

Donna M. Seiter Flach, 96 of Essex, died Tuesday evening, December 27, 2016 at Memorial Gables.

She was born August 21,1920 in Marion County to the late Otto H. and Emma (Dutt) Seiter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, H. Edward Flach of 56 years; grandchildren, Robert Flach and Robin Travis Dennis; a great-grandson, Tony Buxton, and 2 great-great grandchildren, a sister, Midge Ruth, brothers, Perry, Robert, Melvin and Burneldo Seiter; special daughters-in-law, Sandy and Mabel Flach; and a special friend, Harold Hoffman.

She is survived by two sons, Jay (Jackie) Flach, Columbus, Indiana; Robert (Annie) Flach, Lakeview; three daughters, Susie Travis, Marion; De Anna (Terry) Beightler, Richwood; Jan (Brad) Gentzler, Marysville; grandchildren, Mike Flach, Shaun Flach, Keith Flach, Chris Flach, Teri Norris, Bev Wasserbeck, Kim Mathys, Todd Flach, Stacey Flach, Nikki Marvin, Amy Flach, Becky Gruber, Rodney Travis, Bobby Travis, Debbie Thompson, Karen Fink, Jennifer Rausch, John Wheeler, Krista McElroy, Kelly Belmer and Erik Wigal; step-grandchildren, Paul Foster, Vincent Shroats, Jennifer Routman, Nate Fillinger, Kyla Fitzgerald, Josh Stevens; 81 great-grandchildren, 36 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews that had been close to her.

Donna attended Pleasant School and was an outstanding athlete while she was a student. As a senior she won several medals at the Marion Senior Center. An avid sports fan, she could be found cheering on her large extended family, as well as many other athletes at most of the volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball games at Elgin and North Union.

She was a member of Green Camp Senior Citizens, Richwood Civic Center, Prospect Senior Citizens and Pleasant Senior Citizens, and the Green Camp Get-Together Club for more than 60 years. She served on the Board of Elections in Green Camp for 25 years and for 30 years in Essex (Jackson Township). She had also been a central committeeman for the Democratic Party.

She sang in the choir at Trinity Lutheran Church and later Emanuel Reformed Church.

Donna babysat for more than 40 children from the area. She loved trees and flowers. Her motto was “Remember yesterday, Dream of tomorrow, But Live for today!”

Funeral services will be Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11:00 AM at the Emanuel Reformed Church near Green Camp with Pastor Melvin Bowling officiating. Friends may call on Friday from 3 to 7 at the church. Private burial in the Price Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Donna M. Flach Scholarship Fund for North Union and Elgin student-athletes, c/o Marion Community Foundation, 504 South State Street, Marion, OH 43302 and Emanuel Reformed Church, 4234 Green Camp Essex Road, Marion, OH 43302.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com