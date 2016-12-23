Dorothy Jane Werbel, 99, of Marion

by

On Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 1 a.m., Dorothy Jane Werbel, better known as Dot, left this world to be reunited with her husband, John. Dot was born in Somerville, Ohio on August 30, 1917 to the late Lester Roy and Jenny Myrtle (Stephens) Hyams.

At a young age, Dot’s family moved to Hamilton, Ohio where she attended school; graduating from Hamilton High School in 1936. Three years later, Dot married the love of her life, John Charles Werbel; together, they shared countless memories, raised two wonderful children, and spoiled their grandchildren.

Being a woman of faith, Dot was an avid member of Prospect Street United Methodist Church since coming to Marion in 1944. She was the past president of The United Methodist Women’s Association and was very active in The Marion General Hospital Gift Shop, TWIG III.

To say that Dot was one of a kind is an understatement. Her unique personality welcomed everyone and her non-judgmental nature made everyone feel like family. Dot’s number one priority was her family; she enjoyed vacation adventures with her daughter, Kathy, and quiet moments of reflection with her son, Jim.

Dorothy will be missed by her children, Jim (Debbie) Werbel, and Kathy (Jon) Rosselle; grandchildren, Robin (Cris) Unger and Kimberly Rosselle, great-grandchildren: Cole, Caden, Anna and Meia; numerous nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Jenny, husband, John, grandson, Richard; and siblings, Robert Hyams, Patricia King, and Marian Sperling.

A 1:00 PM, memorial service will be held in Dot’s honor on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Prospect Street United Methodist Church. Private family burial will take place at The Historic Marion Cemetery with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Dot’s honor to Prospect Street United Methodist Church or the Heartland Hospice Fund.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Dot’s family. Online memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.