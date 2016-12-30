Evelynn McClintock, 90, of Marion

by

Evelynn McClintock, age 90, of Marion, died Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Marion General Hospital.

She was born January 7, 1926, and on January 2, 1949, she married the late Donald R. McClintock. They shared 54 years together. She was a homemaker for most of her life.

She is survived by her loving son James and Karen of Marion; one grandson Randy and Nicole McClintock of Richmond, KY; two step-grandsons Gary and Brad Henning of Marion; and two great-grandchildren Ethan and Katelynn McClintock of Richmond, KY. She is also survived by two sisters Esther Seiter of North Carolina and Betty England of Lancaster, Ohio, and one brother Delmar McAdow of Texas.

Preceding her in death was her husband Donald in October of 2003, one brother Robert McAdow, and three sisters, Mary McEldowny, Helen Whiteamire, and Louise Basler.

Private services will be held by the family on Monday, January 2, 2016 at 1 PM with Pastor Dwight Hord officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by the Boyd-Born Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.