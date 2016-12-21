Harry Allen Kramer, 77, of Marion

by

Harry Allen Kramer, age 77 of Marion, passed away on December 20, 2016 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Harry was born on November 29, 1939 in Marion, the son of Lester F. and Helen L. (Augenstein) Kramer.

Harry graduated from Claridon High School in the class of 1957. He was a lifelong farmer and owned and operated Kramer Implement in Marion for 26 years.

On October 4, 1959, Harry married his high school sweetheart, Gwen Fields. They have shared 57 years of marriage together.

Harry was passionate about planting and harvesting. He was a faithful steward of the land. He was in the process of becoming a gardener and was proud to be learning the names of the flowers that they planted in the garden. He also loved his animals, especially his cats. Most recently caring for cats that needed rescued.

He was a man of faith and lived it by example through actions rather than “preaching it”. His fairness and integrity set him apart in his personal and professional life. He was a member of the Liberty Presbyterian Church, where he was a music patron and participated in the Adopt-A-Landscape program.

He is survived by his wife Gwen Fields Kramer; his children: Suzie (Paul) Loyer and Ted (Deana) Kramer; grandchildren: Jayson (Amanda) Loyer, Josh (Katie) Loyer, Megan (Duane) Rider and Melody Bailey; great grandchildren: Marissa, Collin, Lindsay, Jacob, Ashton and Jackson; his brother Larry (Clarissa) Kramer; brother-in-law Gary (Marilyn) Fields, sister-in-law Charley (Jim) Trafzer and sister-in-law Carol (the late Don) Burton.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents Lester and Helen Kramer and his father and mother-in-law Royal and Jean Fields.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at Snyder Funeral Home, DENZER CHAPEL, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Memorial services will be Friday at Liberty Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Rd., Delaware at 10AM with Pastors John and Becky Hart officiating.

If so desired, donations may be made to the church’s Music Department.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Kramer family and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com