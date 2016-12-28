by

Jonathan Travis Alcott 38 of Kenton died unexpectedly Sunday December 25, 2016.

He was born April 7, 1978 in Lakeland, Florida to Jack Alcott and Linda (Fryman).

Jon was a graduate of Kenton High School; he had attended the Hi-Point Career Center. A mason by trade, he had worked various jobs over the years, he was also a veteran of the Marine Corps.

Jon was a loving and lovable son, brother, husband and friend. He was a hard worker. Was also a talented musician and singer. He liked fishing, loved animals. He especially loved his brother Eric. He will be sorely missed by many.

Surviving is his wife Joanne Alcott of Kenton, his mother and step-father: Linda and William Todd of Kenton, step children: Karly and Christian Rowe, step brothers: Joshua Todd and Zachary Todd, step sister: Rachel (Dustin) Knox all of Springfield, step nieces and nephew: Brooklyn, Dustin, Savannah and Kindal Knox and Zoe

He was predeceased by his father Jack Alcott, brother Eric Alcott and step brother, Billy Todd

Funeral services will be held Friday December 30, 2016 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Tim Pasma will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, friends may call Thursday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home in LaRue

Memorial gifts may be made to Disabled American Veterans PO Box 14301 Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301

Remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com