Judith “Judy” K. Williams, 71, of Marion

Judith “Judy” K. Williams, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on December 20, 2016 at her home.

Judy was born on Sunday August 5, 1945 to the late Robert H. and V. June (Rider) Williams in Marion. She was one of 5 children.

Judy attended Elgin High School where she was the first graduating class of the old high school in 1963. One of her grandchildren had the honor of graduating in the last graduating class of the high school before moving to the new school building.

Judy was active in her children’s lives. They remember her attending all their sporting events and dance recitals. She would be cheering them to victory and in some cases even kept score-book for the team. She was the president of the PTA while they were in school. Once her grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along the love continued. She could not wait to see them play sports and dance. Every chance she had to spend with her family was cherished.

Judy was a wonderful seamstress. In her spare time she loved to quilt and made each family member their own quilt. She even took up baking. Not having much growing up, Judy would make sure each of her children had a fantastic birthday cake. She went on to bake and decorate wedding cakes.

Being a woman of faith, Judy was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Marion. She made sure that each of her children knew Christ and followed a righteous path and each became members of a church.

She was an active member of the Marion Moose Lodge #889 and a past member of the Eagles.

Judy was the pillar of her family. She had a heart of gold, but above all she loved her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren meant the world to her. She cherished every moment spent with them and the special memories that were made.

Judy will be dearly missed by her children Michael (Brenda) Edwards, Melissa (Kevin) Price, and Pam (Steve) Sayre; grandchildren Jeremy (Kenzie) Baldwin, Justin (Angie) Baldwin, Kenny (Brandi) Edwards, Shane Price, Brittany (Steve) Foster, Aaron Morgan, Tasha Lohr, Mackenzie Lohr, Austin Sayre, and Quinton Sayre; great grandchildren Brian, Karlee, Karson, Cole, Kyla, Emma, Maddex, Kinley, and Alexia; brothers Robert H. Williams Jr. and Ron Williams; sisters Holly (Phil) McGeorge and Vivian “Lynn” (Dave) Beddow, and special friend James “Jim” Corbitt.

She was greeted at the gates of Heaven by her parents, great grandson Brayden, and the father of their loving children Kenneth Edwards.

If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Snyder Funeral Home to assist the family in the final expenses.

Judy’s family will greet friends on Friday December 23, 2016 at Snyder Funeral Homes DENZER CHAPEL 360 East Center Street, Marion from 11 am to 2 pm. A celebration of her life will be held at the funeral home at 2pm with Reverend David Lippert.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Judy’s family. Condolences may be left by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com