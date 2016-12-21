by

Kathryn L. Rayburn, 55 of LaRue, died Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Riverside Methodist Hospital following a lengthy illness.

She was born March 26, 1961 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late William and Charlene (DeWitt) Fultz.

On May 24, 1980 she married Roger L. Rayburn I in Marion and he survives.

A 1979 graduate of Harding High School, she had worked as a parts manager at Con Agra Foods in Marion for ten years and had also been secretary and accountant for her husband’s karate school, School of Shorindo Kempo in Marion.

Kathy tried to be the best wife, mother and grandmother, and to her family, she was. She was known for her selfless and giving personality, always putting others first.

She loved traveling, Hawaii being her favorite place to visit. She enjoyed growing roses in her garden and was known for having a wonderful sense of humor.

Besides her husband she is survived by a son, Roger L. Rayburn II, Marion; a daughter, Terri D. (Rob) Gottfried, Gulfport, Mississippi; three brothers, Larry (Ruth) Fultz, Cleveland; Robert (Cindy) Fultz, Bucyrus; Michael Fultz, Florida; two sisters, Linda Fultz, Marion; Paula Fultz, Marion; five grandchildren, Skylee, Arison and Haliana Gottfried; Maille and Zane Rayburn

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 23, 2016 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, LaRue with Pastor Tim Pasma officiating. Burial will follow in LaRue Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to Ohio Health Foundation Riverside Methodist Hospital Surgical ICU, 180 E. Broad Street, 31st floor, Columbus, OH 43215.

