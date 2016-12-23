by

Lionel Vaught “Sandy” Sanders Jr. 91 of Marion, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Kindred Community Nursing Home in Marion on Wednesday December 21, 2016.

He was born August 30, 1925 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Lionel and Emma (Eddy) Sanders Sr. After spending a few years of his childhood in Louisville, his family located to Dayton, where he completed his schooling.

Sandy was a veteran of World War II, where he served in the Navy until 1946 when he returned home to Dayton where he met and married Jeane (Mougey). He and Jeane moved to Indiana where they started their family and then moving to LaRue to begin a life of farming. Sandy enjoyed his family, farming, raising animals, corny jokes, apple pie, all things chocolate and dancing with his wife.

Surviving is wife Jeane Sanders of Marion, children: Amy Piacentino of Marion, Ty (Beth) Sanders of Cleveland and Darcy (Brian) Grimes of North Carolina

Eight grandchildren: Barrett, Brennan, Brice, Shaharra, Connor, Chase, Slade and Sophia

Two great grandchildren: Adisyn and Dominic

He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, in-laws, one brother: Kenton Sanders, one sister: Constance Cooper and his son Jay Sanders

Private memorial services with Military Honors conducted by the Marion United Veterans Council will be held Friday December 23, 2016 at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Tim Pasma will officiate, private burial will take place in the LaRue Cemetery

Memorial gifts may be made to the Kindred Hospice at 1199 Delaware Ave #102a, Marion, OH 43302

Remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com