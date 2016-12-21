Nancy M. Reynolds, 40, of Marion

by

After over a five year brave and courageous battle with cancer, Nancy M. Reynolds age 40 of Marion, Ohio lost her battle with cancer.

Nancy was born April 15, 1975 in Marion, Ohio to William and Luella (McKenzie) Imboden.

On June 25, 1995 she married Shawn G. Reynolds.

Nancy loved working with the public; she was manager at McDonald’s and Rally’s for several years. The most important part of Nancy’s Life was her family.

She is survived by her husband, Shawn G. Reynolds of Marion, her mother, Luella Imboden of Marion, her son, Dylan Reynolds of Marion, her brothers, Richard Imboden and David Imboden of Galion, her sisters, Wanda Lowe of Galion and Angela Imboden of Marion, mother and father in law, Vicki & Mike Johnston of Marion, father and mother in law, Greg & Doris Reynolds of Delaware, her sister in law, Tracy Reynolds of Marion, grandmothers, Penny Reynolds and Barbara Johnston of Marion and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Imboden, her brother, Ross Imboden, her sister, Virginia Lowe and her brother in law, Chris Reynolds.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 6 – 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, December 23, 2016 at 10AM at the funeral home with Pastor Lanny Imboden officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery. The family requested everyone dress casual for the visitation and funeral.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to your favorite Cancer organization.