Richard (Dick) Waddell Grigsby, 90, Marion, passed away December 22, 2016. Richard was born December 13, 1926 in Marion, the son of the late Harold J. and Helen Waddell Grigsby. Richard is survived by his wife, Marjory McConnell Grigsby, whom he married February 12, 1994.

He is also survived by 2 stepchildren, Pamela McConnell Wise (Ron) and Donald McConnell (Michelle) of Marion. Also surviving are 4 step grandchildren, John Ketteman (Felicia), Delaware, Christy Roark (Doug), Marion, Katie Ketteman, Marion and Donald Ketteman (Nikki), 6 step great grandchildren Ashley Bowling, John Paul Ketteman II, Sydney Roark, Evan Birt, Noah Birt, and Lola Ketteman, cousins Ann Thomas (John), Florida and Jim Waddell (Diana) Caledonia, Ohio. A step son Tim McConnell is deceased.

Richard graduated from Harding High School in 1944 and from Miami University in 1948 where he was a member of the SAE Fraternity. He also completed a year of graduate study at the Ohio State University.

He was employed for over 10 years with the former Berlou Manufacturing Company in Marion, and was retired after 21 ½ years of service with the B.F. Goodrich Hose Plant in Green Camp, where he was the plant buyer.

He was a lifelong member of the Epworth United Methodist Church where he had served in several volunteer capacities. He was also a 32 degree Mason with Marion Lodge #70 and the Valley of Columbus. In past years Richard had been active in several United Way campaigns and the Junior Achievement Program. He enjoyed gardening, travel, fishing, and golf. He particularly enjoyed a trip to Alaska several years ago with family and friends. He also enjoyed his weekly breakfasts at Denny’s with friends.

Funeral services will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, with the Reverend David Hoffman presiding. Burial will follow in the Marion Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00am -12:00pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, with the service following at 12:00pm.

Pallbearers will be: Jim Waddell, Tim Waddell, Donald McConnell, John Ketteman, Doug Roark and Donald Ketteman.

Donations may be made to Epworth Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Dick will be missed so very much by his wife and family. Dad wrote his own obituary. He also left mom a detailed list of what she should do in the event of his passing. As one of the children who watched them together, the love, care, and respect they showed each other through good times and bad was truly and example to be followed by all. I felt the need to add to his writing what a good, honorable, and gentle man he was. I hope that he knew how very much he was loved.

