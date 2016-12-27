by

Ruth Mae Martin 92 of Essex, died peacefully early Christmas morning December 25, 2016 at Heartland of Marion.

She was born February 27, 1924 in Union County to the late Clarence and Ilo Mae (Brady) Patterson, she was also predeceased by her husband Richard H. “Dick” Martin, they were married June 24, 1945 and he died February 14, 1983.

Ruth was a 1942 graduate of the Richwood High School, she was a member of the Rush Creek (formerly Essex) United Methodist Church and its United Methodist Women. “Aunt Ruth” as she was known to almost everyone, enjoyed reading and working word puzzles, she loved staying at home and keeping up with all the goings on in Jackson Township.

Surviving is her sister and constant companion, Martha McNamee of Essex, Charles (Linda) McNamee of Essex and their families, to whom Ruth was more like a second mom and grandmother, Scott (Lisa) McNamee of Essex, Mark McNamee of Essex, Jennifer (Kyle) Jones and their children: Nathan, Will and Logan and Grant (Jackee) McNamee and their children: Trulee and Rush

Sister-in-laws: Ruth Anderson of Green Camp and Jennie Martin of Marion.

Funeral services will be held Thursday December 29, 2016 at 11:00 am at the Rush Creek (formerly Essex) United Methodist Church with Pastor Josh Freshour officiating, burial will follow in the Price Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Rush Creek United Methodist Church at 32697 SR 37

Richwood, Ohio 43344 and or The Northern Union County Fire and E.M.S Assn at 602 North Franklin Street Richwood, Ohio 43344

Remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com