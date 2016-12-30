Venessa L. Smith, 65, of Marion

by

Venessa L. Smith age 65 of Marion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at her residence.

She was born December 24, 1951 in Marion, Ohio to the late Arthur F. and Ruth P. (Johnson) Smith.

Venessa was employed at Nationwide Insurance in Columbus for many years and retired from General Motors. She was a member Quinn Chapel A.M & E Church. Venessa was very family orientated individual. The only thing that came close to her love of family was her Love of the Cleveland Browns. She most enjoyed the holidays with all her grandchildren and great grand babies surrounding her.

As she took every opportunity to teach us many things that we will never forget. She bravely fought a terrible lung disease for more than ten years, and our Lord decided she should be spared any further suffering. She passed comfortably at home in her sleep. Mom/Gam, you will be dearly missed but we know you are no longer suffering and you are with loved ones and you are our heavenly Angel.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie D. Smith of Marion and Larry D. Smith of Marion, eight grandchildren, Zarreah, Kenadee, Kaelyn, Malcolm, Marsean, Diantre, Cavonte, Markell, three great grandchildren, her brother, Brian Smith of Columbus and her sister, Barbara Sain of Richmond, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Arthur Smith Jr.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 2, 2016 from 5-7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 3, 2016 @ 11AM at the funeral home with Pastor Shawn Jackson and Pastor Coredon Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made Quinn Chapel A.M. &E Church in care of the funeral home. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com