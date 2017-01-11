Alice L. Meginness, 92, of Marion

by

Alice L. Meginness age 92 of Marion, Ohio passed away Monday, January 9, 2017.

She was born February 11, 1924 in Marion, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Etta (Frances) Creviston.

On May 4, 1946 she married William S. Meginness Sr.; he preceded her in death on May 9, 1994.

Alice was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church where she was involved in the Noren Circle.

She is survived by her children, Terry Robbins of Marion, Sheila (John) Klenzman of Marion, Mac (Kathy) Meginness of Marion, Dolly (Jim) Russell of Marion, Mark (Beth) Meginness of Marion, Candy (Neil) Martin of Crestline, her son-in-law, Fred Starner of Marion, 25 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Meginness Sr., her daughter, Billie Starner, her brother, KennethCreviston Jr., and her sister, Annie Briggs.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 4 – 7 PM at The Dayspring Wesleyan Church, 2431 Marion-Mt. Gilead Rd. Marion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 1 PM at Dayspring Wesleyan Church with Rev. Josh Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Caledonia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in care of the funeral home.