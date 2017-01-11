Betty A. Bowman Hale, 91, of Marion

by

Betty A. Bowman Hale, age 91, of Marion and formerly of Chesterville, passed away Monday morning, January 9, 2017, at Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation – Community, in Marion.

On July 29, 1925, Betty was born in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Richard Elmer and Forest Malinda (Ashley) Addison. She graduated from Sparta High School in the Class of 1943.

Betty married Gerald L. Bowman on June 29, 1946 in Kentucky. They shared over 36 wonderful years as husband and wife before he preceded her in death on April 21, 1982. Getting a second chance at love, Betty married Harvey P. Hale Sr. on September 7, 1984 in Apopka, FL. They shared more than 27 years together there before he preceded her in death on October 13, 2011. After Harvey passed away, Betty moved back to Ohio to be with her family.

For many years, Betty worked in the kitchen at Morrow Manor and then in the meat department at Weaver’s IGA.

A woman of great faith, Betty was a long time member of the Chesterville United Methodist Church. Since returning to Ohio, she attended the Marion First Church of the Nazarene with her daughter Linda, and loved the Crusader Sunday School Classes there. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women, the Evelyn Chapter #146 Order of the Eastern Star, and the Apopka Garden Club.

Betty enjoyed reading, gardening, and bird watching, especially Redbirds. She also liked family meals at Perkins, going shopping, and spending quality time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Betty will be remembered as a woman with a heart of gold, and a very loving mother and grandmother.

She will be dearly missed by her three children: Linda (Jerry) Laucher of Marion, Gary Bowman of Orlando, FL, Steven Bowman of Chesterville; three step-children: Gary (Sandy) Hale of Apopka, FL, Harvey (Mary) Hale Jr. of Eustis, FL, Billy Hale of MO; four grandchildren: Kevin (Cheryl) Laucher of Lansing, MI, Chad (Lori) Laucher of Westerville, Austin Bowman of Chesterville, Charlie Bowman of Orlando, FL; three step-grandchildren: Lea Johnson of Essex, MD, Laurie (Richard) West of Orlando, FL, Allen (Stacey) Hale of Tallahassee, FL; six great grandchildren: McKenna and Kendyl Laucher of Westerville, Madison and Michael Laucher of Lansing, MI, Lucy and Owen West of Orlando, FL; two nephews: Lanny (Bernice) VanHouten, Terry (Becky) VanHouten; and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Kathryn VanHouten.

Betty’s family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m – 12Noon on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate her life will be held there at 12Noon with Rev. Joe Sopher officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to the Chesterville United Methodist Church, or to Kindred Hospice in Marion, and may be made in care of the funeral home.

