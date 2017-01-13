Betty Jane Gregory, 79, of Marion

by

Betty Jane Gregory passed away early Thursday morning, January 12, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 22, 1937 to the late Ralph E. and Alta Mae (Erwin) Lane. On July 8, 1957 she married Norman Gregory, sharing 52 years of marriage and together they shared a wonderful life raising two sons and two daughters.

She graduated from Byhalia-York High School in 1955 and was a member of the Union Baptist Church, Richwood. She served as a Sunday School secretary, sang with her sisters and helped in the nursery. Betty was a member of the Marion Senior Center and served as a Marion County poll worker. She had been employed at Cosmo Plastics in Richwood and had worked at Epworth Methodist Daycare in the nursery.

Betty loved doing ceramics, crocheting, quilt and afghan making for her family, doing puzzles and attending her great-grandchildren’s activities. She could often be seen doing her yard work on her favorite toy, her John Deere rider.

Her favorite times were at holidays and her specialty was homemade from scratch German chocolate cake, potato salad, macaroni and cheese and noodles.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Steven (Karla) Gregory of Marion; Scott (Cindy) Gregory of Huntsville; daughter Stephanie Ruth of Columbus; grandchildren, Natalie (Shaun) O’Donnell of Prospect; Kaila (Jeremy) Krausz of New Albany; Chelsea (William) Sexton of Marion; Brett Gregory of Columbus; Bryan Ruth of Marion. The apples of her eyes were Landon, Madalyn, and Allyson O’Donnell; Lydia Krausz and Kierianna Ward. Also surviving are two step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Kirkpatrick, Richwood; Ruby Daniels, Columbus and brother, Richard Lane of Marysville; sister-in-law, Janet (Gene) Akers and brother-in-law, Paul Gregory of New Bloomington; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, infant son, Jerry Lee and daughter Sherri Lynne and her parents.

Funeral services will be Monday January 16, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Union Baptist Church, Pastor Tim Peria will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery, friends may call Sunday from 2-4 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue

Memorial gifts may be made to the Union Baptist Church, 16623 State Route 739, Richwood, OH 43344.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their care and services.

Remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com