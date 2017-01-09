by

Brian Dale Charles, 44, of Marion (residing in Galion), died unexpectedly Friday January 6th 2017, at Galion Community Hospital.

He was born on June 9th 1972 in Pikeville Kentucky to Thomas and Ellen (Keene) Charles. On August 20, 2008, he married Terina Murphy in Galion, OH.

Brian is survived by his parents: Thomas Charles, Sr. and Ellen Charles (Keene) of Marion and mother-in-law Maxine Murphy (Carl McFarland). Brian was also survived by his loving wife: Terina Charles (Murphy), three sons: Kristopher (Dezarae) Lease, Austin (Kayla) Charles, Zachary (Kaylee) Linder, two daughters: Ranay Lease and Mikayla Charles (Kyle Johnson) and brother: Thomas (Jenny) Charles, Jr.

He was preceded in death by son: Andrew Charles, multiple grandparents, and father-in-law Ronald Murphy.

Brian loved spending time with his nine grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He loved fishing, horses, riding motorcycles, camping and working on cars. For the last several years, Brian worked as a Private Contractor.

Calling hours will be held at Boyd-Born funeral home on Wednesday January 11th from 4pm to 6pm, followed by funeral services on January 12th at 12pm. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in LaRue, OH. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.