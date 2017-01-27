Donna F. (Clayton) Shamblin, 76, of Marion

by

Donna F. (Clayton) Shamblin, age 76, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Heartland of Marion.

On October 2, 1940, she was born to the late Don F. and Ruthella (McCullough) Clayton, and she spent twenty-four years as a hairdresser before becoming a bus driver.

She is survived by her daughter Hope (Randy) Garrison of Reidville, South Carolina; her son Cary (Kim Roberts) Dawson of Albany, Ohio; her brothers Joe (Linda) Clayton and Tom Clayton; her sisters Esther Shaffer and Sara (David) Guy; her two granddaughters; and her two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Tracy Dawn Dawson, and her son Eric “Ricky” Neal Dawson.

The family will be receiving guests to honor Donna’s memory on Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.