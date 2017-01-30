Edith “Lucille” Byrd, 83, a lifelong resident of Marion

by

Edith “Lucille” Byrd, age 83, a lifelong resident of Marion, was reunited with her family who had gone before her, on Thurs., Jan. 26, 2017, at the OSU Medical Center.

Born November 15, 1933, Lucille was one of four children of the late Donald and Louise (Kalambacher) Cray.

Lucille married the love of her life, James R. Byrd, on Apr. 25, 1952. Together they shared 21 years of marriage and lovingly raised four children. He preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 1973.

A loving homemaker, Lucille took pride in caring for her husband and children. She also helped serve food to those in need at the Forest Lawn Presbyterian Church.

Very faithful, she formerly attended the First Church of the Brethren. Also, she had been a member of the Eagles.

A wonderful cook, Lucille knew how to make the best home cooked meals.

Most important of all to Lucille was her family. They were everything to her. She loved traveling to California just to see her daughter and grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her three children: James (Betty) Byrd of Marion, Debbie (David) Vaughan of Oceanside, CA, and Phillip (Mai) Byrd of Columbus; 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; a brother, Norman (Beth) Cray; and several nieces and nephews.

Including her husband and parents, Lucille was preceded in death by her son, Marvin Byrd in 2001; and two siblings: Hank Cray and Naomi Snare.

Her family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Tues., Jan. 31, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 W. Center St., Marion. Services honoring her life will also be held there at 11 a.m. on Wed. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to her family to assist with unexpected expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Lucille’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.