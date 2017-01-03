Eileen M. Augenstein, 95, of Marion

by

Eileen M. Augenstein, age 95 of Marion, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at the Presidential Care Center of Marion.

Eileen was born on July 16, 1921 in Dayton, OH, the daughter of Edward Washington and Elizabeth Mary (Curren) Solomon. She attended St. Mary’s High School and graduated in the class of 1939.

Eileen was a devoted homemaker and a loving caregiver to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She cherished her family and gave of herself in whatever ways she could. She had a generous spirit and championed many charities.

She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church where she was very involved throughout her years. Her faith and devotion will long be remembered.

She is survived by her children: Cathy Rose Grogg of Marion, Anthony “Tony” W. (Patti Cochran) Augenstein of St. Louis and Amy (Mike) Swigart of Hamilton; grandchildren: Gina (Rob Kuczewski) Brown, Kim Williams, Guy, Grant and Emily Augenstein, Spencer and Leigh Swigart and Chelsea Burkholder; great grandchildren: Raymond and Logan Williams and Savannah Hart; great great grandchildren: Lilli Welch-Millisor and Wayne Blanton; brother Glenn (Pat) Solomon and sister-in-law Donna Solomon.

Eileen is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Warren H. Augenstein; her daughter Janeen B. Burkholder; siblings: Thomas Solomon and Robert (Donna) Solomon.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4:30 to 6:30PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion at 10AM; Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Church.

