Gary Lynn Gerfen, 62, of Marion and formerly of Waldo

by

Gary Lynn Gerfen, age 62 of Marion and formerly of Waldo, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 at the Select Specialty Hospital in Columbus.

Gary was born on August 16, 1954 in Marion, the son of Paul John and Bonnie Jean (Sims) Gerfen. He graduated from River Valley High School in the class of 1973. While growing up, Gary worked for Don and Dorothy Kaelber and did so even after graduating from high school. He then went on to work in Delaware for Sunray Stove.

Gary lived his life to the fullest. He was a man that was fun loving, positive and always up for an adventure. He loved to attend any OSU football game or Cleveland Browns game that he could to cheer on his favorite teams. Casino trips were also a favorite of Gary’s and if you could talk sports or farming, well then he could keep you talking for hours. He loved his family and friends, whether just to visit or play a game of cards, he enjoyed every minute.

Gary had a deep faith and was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waldo.

Gary will be dearly missed his two sisters: Donna (Robert) Barkley of Ashley, and Lisa (John) Arthur of Marion; two brothers: Richard (Betty) Gerfen of Waldo and Ronald (Linda) Gerfen of Delaware; a sister-in-law, Arlene Gerfen of Richwood; and many nieces and nephews.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Dennis and Allen (Delores) Gerfen;

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral services will be held Wednesday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 135 W. Main St., Waldo, at 10:30AM with Pastor Sarah Schaaf officiating. Burial will follow in Waldo Cemetery.

The Gerfen family would like to extent their most sincere gratitude to John and Ron Scharer for their years of dedicated friendship to Gary. They also are thankful to the staff at Marion Manor for their loving and devoted care over the years.

If so desired, donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Gerfen family and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com