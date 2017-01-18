by

Glen L. Butterman of Marion, died Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late Glen and Elizabeth (Libby) Butterman.

Glen graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1954 and from Ohio Wesleyan University in 1959 and served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1961.

In October 1961 he married Sandy Schrader. He retired in 1999 from ESCO in Bucyrus, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife Sandy, a son David (Nancy) Butterman of Powell, Ohio, a daughter Lisa (Jeff) Nelson of Stafford, Virginia, grandson Eric Nelson and granddaughter Rachel Nelson of Virginia and a granddaughter Allison Butterman and grandson Evan Butterman of Powell and a sister Janet (Dick) Inscho of Greenville, South Carolina. Glen was preceded in death by a sister Lillian Siamas and brother Joel Butterman.

Glen played and excelled in sports both in high school and in college and was inducted into Ohio Wesleyan’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 1973. He was an active person and enjoyed bowling, fishing, running, bicycling, hiking, camping, and playing chess in his later days. Glen took great pride in his children and grandchildren and will be missed by family and friends.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 10 AM at the Marion Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Rev. Nathan McBeth.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.