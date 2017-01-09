Irma Helenia Brown, 89, formerly of Marion

by

Irma Helenia Brown, age 89 of Lakeview, formerly of Marion, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

Irma was born on July 20, 1927 in Germany, the daughter of George and Lena Henneyberger. During the Korean War, Irma met and fell in love with a US soldier, Robert Martin Brown. They were later married and moved to Marion on November 15, 1955 where they made their home.

Irma, in addition to being a devoted homemaker, was a wonderful cook. She worked for various restaurants and organizations throughout her many years. Most recently, she was working twice a week as a volunteer at Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, providing meals to those in need. When in Marion, she was a member of St. Mary Church and was an active volunteer there as well.

She is survived by her 3 sons, the loves of her life: Chris (Theresa), Eric (Peggy) and Paul (Leslie Taylor) Brown; grandchildren: Christopher M., Joseph (Sandy), Jennifer and Steven Brown, Shane (Deb) Dailey and Shanell (Erik) Jones.

Irma is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert M. Brown; children: Robert E. and George Brown; and her brother Emil Henneyberger.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St. Marion, from 10:30AM to 12:30PM; Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Mary Church, 251 N. Main St., Marion 1PM with Fr. Ryan Schmit officiating; Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to Our Daily Bread, 223 Oakland Square, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

