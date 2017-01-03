James Robert King, 76, of Marion

by

James Robert King, age 76, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 at his residence, surrounded by loving family.

On April 12, 1940, he was born to the late Genevieve (Mick) and Dempsey Alfred King in Clendenin, West Virginia, and on June 12, 1958, he married his high school sweetheart Loretta Rae (Haught) King.

James was the head baker at Big Bear and Kroger, and he later worked at Tecumseh Products Company. He spent ten years at Whirlpool before his retirement. He was active in the Boys Club and the first Den Father of the Boy Scouts. He loved spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Loretta; his son James Edward (Jeanette) King of LaRue, Ohio; his daughter Linda Rae (King) Hudson and her late husband Randy of Marion, Ohio; his seven grandchildren Sarah Hoskins of South Carolina, Joshua (Rachel Thacker) Hoskins of Morral, Trent (Alexis Hennessy) King of LaRue, Tiffany (Vacarro Bracey) King of Marion, Daniel Hoskins of Marion, Zeke King of Marion, and Brittany (Solomon Enti) King of Marion; seven great-grandchildren; six nieces and nephews; and his special niece and nephew Dawn and Chuck Sullivan. He was loved by many more.

No services will be held. Burial will take place at a later date at the Fairview Cemetery in LaRue, Ohio.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to Marion General Hospital and a very special thank you to his nurse Brian.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.