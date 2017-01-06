by

Janice M. Ford, 80 of LaRue, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, January 3, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born November 6, 1936 in Morral to the late John P. and Viola G. (Hickman) Smith.

On September 10, 1955 she married Thomas D. Ford in the LaRue United Methodist Church and he died May 15, 2013. She was also preceded in death by a “grandchild”, Noel Ford.

She was a member of the LaRue United Methodist Church. Janice worked at Fulfillment in Marion and later worked with her husband at the family business, Ford Hardware which in the late seventies became Ford Appliance, until their retirement in 2012.

She was active in several mothers clubs over the years, most recently the Jam Club and the LaRue Book Club.

Throughout the years Janice and Tom traveled the world to places such as Hawaii, Alaska, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, several European countries, England, Russia, France Germany, Singapore, Bali, the Great Barrier Reef as well all fifty states. Their accommodations ranged from tent camping to cruising. They traveled with close friends, Bill and Sandy Columber. Janice loved playing slot machines; every birthday she had to make a trip to Hollywood Casino and Der Dutchman.

She is survived by three sons, Douglas A. (Kim) Ford of LaRue, David A. (Beth) Ford of Edison and Thomas P. (Maria) Ford of LaRue; grandchildren Andrew (Toni) Ford, Dustin (Ashley) Ford both of LaRue, Abby Ford of Edison, Callie Boblenz of LaRue and Jameson Boblenz of Fort Wayne, Indiana; great grandchild Odessa Ford of LaRue. One brother, Richard (Alice) Ford of St. Joseph, Michigan, a sister-in-law, Nancy Ford of Delaware. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the LaRue United Methodist Church, with Pastor Mike Raypholtz officiating. A gathering of family and friends will follow in the annex of the church. Private family burial will be held at a later date in LaRue Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to LaRue United Methodist Church, 166 N High Street, P. O. Box 327, LaRue, OH 43332.

