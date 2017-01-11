by

Jeannette A. Jones 79 of Richwood, died peacefully Monday morning January 9, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born December 29, 1937 in Marion to the late Francis H. and Thelma (Kohler) Postell, she was also predeceased by her first husband: Jay L. Jones, one daughter: Judy Jones, one great grandson: Dylan Stevens, two brothers and one sister.

Jeannette was owner-operator with her family of Hiney’s Saloon in Magnetic Springs for over 45 years, she enjoyed shopping, but what was most important to her was taking care of her family and taking care of the bar.

She was a very giving and hardworking wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her husband: Jim Slone, they were married May 5, 1985 in Marion, her children: Patricia L. (Scott Cloud) Titus of Richwood, Julie A. (Walter) Van Brimmer of Ostrander, Jodie B. (Richard Murphy) Jones of Magnetic Springs and Steve E. (Loretta) Jones of Richwood

Eleven Grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren

Siblings: Kenneth (Charlotte) Postell, Michael (Darlene) Postell, Carolyn (Paul) Bloomfield and Kathryn Pappert all of Marion

Funeral services will be held Friday January 13, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Larry Burchett will officiate, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery, friends may call Thursday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood

Memorial gifts may be made to the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home to help the family with final expenses.

Remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com