Jo Ann Heller 88 of LaRue, died peacefully late Thursday evening January 26, 2017 at the Marion General Hospital.

She was born June 10, 1928 in Richwood to the late Edgar and Daisy (Reece) Hoffman. On April 29, 1947 she married Robert D. Heller in Essex and he died June 29, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Paul and James Hoffman, Vineta Foos, Lucille Wittibslager, Ruth Greenwood and Winifred Blue.

Jo Ann was a 1946 graduate of the Richwood High School, where she was a cheerleader and was in the choir and orchestra.

An artist and musician, she was a supporter of arts in education and a member of the Palace Cultural Arts Assn. With the voice of an angel, she sang in the Chancel Choir at the LaRue United Methodist Church where she was a member. Jo Ann also played the piano and violin.

Surviving are her seven children: Pamela “P.J.” (Kreig) Hitz of Waldo, Nancy (Ronald) Robbins of Delaware, Vicki (Keith Landry) Ford of Sun Lakes, Arizona, Cathi (Chris Guidry) Boles of Denver, Colorado, Edgar (Linda) Heller of Fort Wayne, Indiana, David “Foo” Heller of LaRue and Mark (Jean) Heller of LaRue

Fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Fannie Hoffman, Richwood.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday February 1, 2017 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue, Pastor Mike Raypholtz will officiate, burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Friends may call Tuesday from 4-7 pm at the funeral home in LaRue

Memorial gifts may be made to LaRue United Methodist Church, 166 N High Street, P. O. Box 327, LaRue, OH 43332.

