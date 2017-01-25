John E. “Pap” Kokas, 86, of Marion

by

John E. “Pap” Kokas, age 86, passed away on Monday January 23, 2017 surrounded by family.

John “Pap” Kokas was born on Septmber 23, 1930 in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania. In 1945, he enlisted in the United States Army.

John met the love of his life Sally (Clark) Kokas at the fair in June of 1951 and they got married 6 months later on December 22, 1951. They live in Marion and raised their four sons. In 1986, John retired from Columbia Gas after 35 years.

He is survived by three sons: Craig Kokas (Lorie Bosart), Brian (Nola) Kokas and David (Diana) all of Green Camp. John had four beloved grandchildren: Matt (Trista) Kokas, Nick Kokas, Ashley Kokas and Tiffani (Dave) Jones. He had six great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his oldest son: John (Joyce) Kokas; daughter-in-law: Patricia Kokas; his grandson: David Anthony Kokas; his brother (Bill) and three sisters (Margaret, Roberta and Helen)

“Pap” as he was known by, loved hunting, buying fur, watching the Steelers, working on the family farm and antiques. John’s greatest joys came from his wife, sons, grandchildren and his amazing great-grandchildren who all loved and adored the ground he walked on.

Family will be having a private viewing on Thursday January 26, 2017. Family and friends can attend a graveside service on Thursday January 26, 2017 at the Green Camp Cemetery at 1:30pm. Online condolences can be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com