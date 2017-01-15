John James McGuire, 100, of Marion County

by

John James McGuire, age 100, of Marion County, died January 11, 2017 at his home surrounded by family and friends.

How do you explain the dash between 1917 and 2017 during the Greatest American Generation our country has ever known? Here are some of the character traits of that generation.

On February 2, 1917, John was born in LaRue, Ohio, the son of the late Carl and Ercel McGuire. He graduated from LaRue High School in the Class of 1935. He and his sister Isabelle were tragically orphaned as teenagers to unexpectedly be on their own after both parents and two little brothers died on the same day in an accident. During the short time they had their parents they must have learned a lot about good life and character.

Shortly following graduation, John joined the U.S. Army to assist his fellow comrades. John was stationed at Fort Kamehameha, Hawaii to defend Pearl Harbor from naval and air attacks. On the Sunday morning of December 7th 1941, John woke up to bombs and tracer bullets coming around their barracks. Hickam Air Field was part of the Army. The Air Force was not independent service until 1947. All the planes at Hickam Field were destroyed that morning. The Army and Navy ground forces were successful in shooting down multiple Japanese zero fighter planes. John later cut out part of the rising sun from one of the zero wings they had shot down and sent it home. Until recent years John did not talk much about his service and would play his role down being the humble man he was.

Upon his honorable discharge, John returned to Marion to work as a mechanic for Danner Buick. Also during that time, John was the first mechanic in Marion to be able to work on air conditioners. He worked there for twenty two years, until he decided to start his own business selling Mac Tools, which he did until his retirement. John loved working with and having tools.

When John returned to Marion he met Mary McCollough who became his wife until her death in 2014. Together they lovingly raised five children and shared 67 wonderful years of marriage. Grandpa took good care of Granma during her declining Alzheimer’s years. He was a great example of love.

John never went to college, yet he had an education. It is difficult to explain that John started young enough in life before cars and tractors, then later learned how to build and repair them. An early venture was how he turned a school bus into a motor home. Ingenuity put to good use, which made his kids so proud! Although the family didn’t have much money, the kids always thought they were rich. John repaired a wrecked travel trailer, then later in life they graduated to motor homes for their transportation of choice. Oh, how John and Mary loved to travel! No place was too far to go to see people and our great country. Through these family vacations, they taught their children a sense of patriotism and sacrifice that is priceless.

John taught his family a lot of things by example – how to put soap on wood screws, how to rebuild engines, how to build two houses and repair many more. John was always working on something. They had a lot of company at the house – people wanting favors, playing cards or friends ready to go dancing. John and Mary loved making gifts. Every family member has multiple pieces of furniture that Grandpa built. Grandpa built dollhouses or doll furniture and Grandma would dress them up by painting and quilting. What a great pair! John always tried to please and make others happy even if it meant sacrificing himself. He and Mary would beam at Christmas gatherings because they loved to make people happy.

John will be dearly missed by their five children: Barbara Pendergast of Columbus, Charles McGuire of Caledonia, Pamela (John) McKenzie of South Jordan, Utah, Jim (Amy) McGuire of Marion, and John David McGuire of Columbus. John’s sister Isabelle McGuire of Colorado Springs, Colorado, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Last year John posed for a picture including five generations. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary and his two brothers Charles Edwin and Carl Eugene McGuire.

Integrity and character were important to John and he introduced these things to his family in every day life. While watching Ben Hurr with exciting horses, chariots and danger, he was able to explain the bigger story of how God sent his son Jesus to be born on earth, live without sin and gave his life for all who would only believe. He said that many times movies have two stories to tell. John also disliked Christians who were hypocrites and regularly told a story of a so-called Christian who stole his ducks while he was hunting. He made sure to walk the talk and tried his best to not be a hypocrite.

