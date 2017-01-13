by

John A. Lewis, 71, of Marion, died Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Heartland of Marion following recent health issues.

He was born January 22, 1945 in Camp Dix, Kentucky to the late Vernon and Oma (Bloomfield) Lewis. When John was five, his family moved to the area and he graduated from the last class of Mt. Zion High School in 1963 where he was a proud member of the baseball and basketball teams. On August 6, 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Judy Wilson and she survives.

John took a job at Tecumseh in Marion working only a short time before being drafted to serve with the US Army in Vietnam as a crew chief gunner on a helicopter crew. Upon his return from the Army, he rejoined Tecumseh and worked there until they closed in 1983. He completed his police officer training and worked as a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy for a few years before taking a bailiff position in the Marion Municipal Court and retired in June 2010.

John and Judy enjoyed many trips to the Smokey Mountains and Amish Country through the years and more recently, he loved following his granddaughters in their activities, as they were the “sun and light” of his life. He always looked forward to annual gatherings with former Tecumseh employees as well as Mt. Zion class reunions and John loved unwinding in front of the TV, watching his Buckeyes, other sporting events or NCIS.

In addition to Judy, his wife of 49 years, John is survived by two children, Lori (Kit) Fogle of Upper Sandusky and Todd Lewis of Columbus; two granddaughters, Abigail and Alexis Fogle; four siblings, Verna (Eugene “Junior”) Hurrell, Shirley Alban, Randy Lewis all of Bucyrus and Maryellen Elswick of Mansfield in addition to many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, January 15 at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio, where his funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery with military rites provided by the American Legion, Post 181 and US Army Honor Guards.

Memorial contributions can be given to Trinity Evangelical Church of Upper Sandusky through the funeral home. Memories are encouraged to be shared by visiting John’s tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com.