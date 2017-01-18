Judith (Campbell) Cornely, 78, of Marion

by

Judith (Campbell) Cornely, age 78, of Marion, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Genesis Presidential Center. She was born November 20, 1938 to the late Carl and Annabelle (Sims) Campbell in Marion County.

She married the late Richard C. Cornely on August 31, 1956 in Marion, Ohio, and their marriage produced six children, the late Richard K. Cornely, Rhonda K. (Dan) Virden of Williston, Florida, the late Jeffrey L. (Theresa) Cornely, Timothy A. (Tracey) Cornely of Tavares, Florida, James E. Cornely of Marion, and Tricia A. (Brian) Lightfoot of Marion; ten grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Brenda (Forest) Winfield of Marion and Debra (Robert) Cook of Bluffton, South Carolina, and a brother.

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, her sons Richard and Jeffrey, her great-granddaughter Riley, and her sister Cheryl Rosebough.

Judith graduated from Harding High School in 1956, and she was a member of St. Mary’s Church. Her greatest love in life was her family, her home, and her grandchildren, to whom she gave her all!

Visitation will take place Thursday, January 19, 2017 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Father Ryan Schmit officiating.

