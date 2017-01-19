Kathleen A. Pritchard, 66, of Marion

by

Kathleen A. Pritchard, age 66 of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Kathleen was born on August 21, 1950 in Kenton, the daughter of Lester Leroy and Juanita Marie (Penhorwood) Barnhart. She graduated from Ridgemont High School and then went on to attend business college in Columbus. Kathleen served as the church secretary for many years at the Mount Vernon Avenue Church of Christ.

Kathleen was united in marriage to Kenneth Lee Pritchard on May 1, 1970. Together they have shared nearly 47 years of marriage.

Kathleen will be remembered for her amazing cooking. She also was a gifted seamstress, making any number of items throughout the years. Her church home was a very important part of her life and her faith is what has carried her to her eternal home. Above all, Kathleen cherished her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth Pritchard, her children: Marty Pritchard and Elizabeth Pritchard; grandchildren: Jooniper Moreland, Brooklyn, Alex, Zane and Maxwell Pritchard and Willow Pritchard; siblings: Beverly (the late Frank) Jones, Bonnie (Rod) Lease and Tami (Vic) Deere and best friend Sherry Keller.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Philip Boerger.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER CHAPEL, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral services will be held on Saturday at Mount Vernon Avenue Church of Christ, 947 Mt Vernon Ave, Marion, at 11AM with Pastors Jeff Bush and Phil Williams officiating; Burial will be in Marion Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to the church.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Pritchard family and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com