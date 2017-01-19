by

Kathryn Marie Gray, 65 of Richwood died Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

She was born June 19, 1951 in Marion to the late Glenn M. and Ruth Eileen (Wood) Gray.

A 1969 graduate of North Union High School, Kathy owned and operated the Old Mill Eatery and the Villa Hotel in Richwood. Her life revolved around taking care of her restaurants and the patrons who frequented them. She enjoyed playing cards and gambling; lady luck was known to smile on her from time to time. She loved to travel and was a good trap shooter. Kathy liked frogs and green was her favorite color.

She is survived by her life partner, Jim Dillion, Richwood; two sisters, Deborah Fout, New Bloomington; Angela Gray, Florida; three brothers, Steve (Debbie) Gray, Richwood, Ron (April) Gray, Sparta, Tennessee; Gordon (Amber) Gray, Jefferson City, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 23, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Joe Rhea officiating. Burial will be in the Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to Wyandot Oncology and Infusion Department, 885 North Sandusky, Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com