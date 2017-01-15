by

Marion E. Hatcher 86 of Prospect, died peacefully Friday morning January 13, 2017 at the Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born January 31, 1930 in Marion.

Marion was a farmer who loved the outdoors, he worked as an electrician for Ohio Edison for 43 years, devoted member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Prospect and had served as a medic in the Army during the Korean War.

Surviving is his loving wife: Norma Jean (Ward) Hatcher, they were married September 10, 1954 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, daughters: Judi Hatcher of Upper Arlington and Jeri (Jeff) Jenkins of Delaware, son-in-law: Dennis Evans of Upper Arlington, grandchildren: Kelli Jenkins of Columbus and Chris Evans, who attends Miami University at Oxford.

He was predeceased by his mother Leona (Hughes) James

Marion was a devoted family man who also had passions for his farm, his pumpkin patch, his boat and for fishing for walleye on Lake Erie.

Funeral services will be held Thursday January 19, 2017 at 11:00 am at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Prospect, Pastor Brock Klobe will officiate, burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery, Friends may call Wednesday from 4-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Prospect

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at 200 East Water Street

Prospect, OH 43342

