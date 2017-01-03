Marion Fox, 78, of Marion

by

Marion Fox, age 78, of Marion passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016, at 4:30 PM in her residence.

She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on October 2, 1938 to the late John F. and Addie L. (Keeney) Mobley.

She married James M. Fox on June 20, 1958 in Indiana and he preceded her in death on February 5, 2005 in Marion.

She was a member of the Salem Church of God and recently had been attending the Good Faith Baptist Church.

Marion was employed for 20 years in the Bakery Dept. of the Whirlpool Corp. before her retirement.

She is survived by a son; James M. (Kim) Fox Jr. of Wayne, OH., two daughters; Teresa (Tom) Schreck of Marion, OH. & Michelle (Jim) Clark of Mooresville, N.C., a brother; George Mobley of Marion, OH., a sister; Maggie Woodring of Caldwell, OH., nine grandchildren; Steve, Luke, Errica, Shawna, Jessica, Jeremiah, Justin, Alexis, & Roshard, and twelve great grandchildren; Jakob, Lauren, Abby, Alex, Tyler, Caleb, Dylan, Cassidy, Adelynn, Madison, Natalie, & Gavin.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents, husband; James, a daughter; Annette Rasey, and ten siblings.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Rev. Barkley Slone will conduct the funeral service on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 1:30 PM in the funeral home with burial to follow in the Marion Cemetery.

Donations in Marion’s name may be made to Ohio Health Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com