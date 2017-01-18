by

Nell Bernadine Blue, 74, of Richwood died Monday, January 16, 2017 following a brief illness, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Carl W. and Mary (Doyle) Strebar on April 7, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan. She was a 1960 graduate of Marion Catholic High School. Nell married the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, Dennis Blue, on January 30, 1961 in Sparta, NC.

Nell was a life long member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion. She retired from Ohio State Life in Columbus and had previously worked at Cosmo Plastics in Richwood.

Nell and Dennis shared a beautiful and love-filled life together. She was a devoted mother and doting grandmother/great grandmother. Each and every child and grandchild was the apple of her eye. She was an extremely loving, generous, and loyal wife, mother, and grandmother. “Chances Are”, Dennis and Nell are dancing in Heaven.

She was involved in the St. Vincent DePaul ministry and served on the St. Mary bereavement dinner committee. Nothing gave her more joy than having 2 or 3 pews full of family at Christmas Eve Mass.

She enjoyed everything about planning happy family occasions, starting out with each daughter’s wedding, grandchildren’s baptisms and weddings and other celebrations.

Nell loved gardening, one of her favorite annual projects being beautifying the fairgrounds by decorating the entrances and especially the “red barn”.

Besides her parents, Nell was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, on June 24, 2015; a sister, Bernadine Garrison; two brothers, Charles Strebar and Maurice Strebar.

She is survived by what she believed are her greatest accomplishments, her daughters, Kimberly (Brent) Chapman, Richwood; Brenda (Lari) Blankenship, Prospect; Jane (Matt) Miller, Marysville; and Sondra (Scott) Schneller, Radnor. Nine grandchildren, Brittany Chanley, Keenan (Kristin) Chapman, Chloe (Josh) Graham, Talia (Michael) McKinniss, Lily and Macy Miller, and Elise, Aspen, and Cierra Schneller. Four great-grandchildren, Mckenna Chapman, Luke Graham, and Jackson, Reiss, and Maxden McKinniss. Devoted sister Carol (Walter) Wehenkel, and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.

Calling hours will be Friday January 20, 2017 from 4-7 pm at Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, where a Rosary will be said at 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held Saturday morning January 21, 2017 at 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Marion with Rev. Thomas Buffer officiating. Burial will follow in the Price Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, 342 North Main Street, Marion, OH 43302 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 1335 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215.

