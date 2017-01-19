Nobie Rorick, 97, of Marion

by

Nobie Rorick, age 97 of Marion, passed away on Thursday morning, January 19, 2017 at Kindred Nursing Home of Marion.

Nobie was born on December 30, 1919 in her family’s log cabin in Indian Valley, Virginia, the daughter of Laura (Martin) and James M. Cox.

Nobie had worked at Marion Motor Products, Fulfillment and was a cook at Gateway Smorgasbord.

She led mostly a simple life and loved to read the bible, knit and cook. Although Nobie did have jobs outside the home, she spent most of her life as a stay at home mom and homemaker.

Nobie is survived by her son Harold J. (Vickie) Rorick; grandson’s Todd Rorick and Ed (Donna) Welch; step-grandchildren: Jeremy (Kristen) Acker and Nathan (Brooke) Acker; great grandchildren: Jessica Welch and Gabriel Taylor; 4 step- great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harold M. Rorick, daughter Susan (Ed) Welch, grandson Danny Welch; granddaughter Julie Welch and daughter-in-law Nancy Rorick.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 23, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 11AM to 1PM; Funeral services will follow at 1PM with Rev. Ohmer Swart officiating; Burial will be in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice or the Marion County Humane Society.

