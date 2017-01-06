Olivia Elizabeth Malone, of Marion

by

Olivia Elizabeth Malone went to be with the angels on Monday, January 2, 2017 at Marion General Hospital. She was born to Elizabeth Malone, and she was loved very dearly.

Olivia is survived by her loving mother Elizabeth; her brothers Gage Malone, Hunter Howard, and Bentley Malone-Holsinger; her grandparents Tina Malone and Donald Malone, Jr.; her aunts and uncles Danny Malone, Randi Gillem, Judy Baker, Larry and Teresa Malone, Georgia Malone, and Rocky and Rondha Malone; and many cousins.

Visitation will be held at Solid Foundation Pentecostal Church on Merkle Avenue on Monday, January 9, 2017 from 10 AM to 12 PM. Services will take place at 12 PM. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.