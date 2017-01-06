by

Richard Frederick Scheiderer, 81 of Marion, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at the Marion Manor.

He was born February 27, 1935 in Marysville to the late Chester Frederick and Hazel Roberta (Lash) Scheiderer. He was also predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Rev. Dwight Norris; sister-in-law, Dorothy Webb and brothers-in-law, Leonard and John Webb.

Richard graduated from Union Local High School in Milford Center and went to work at O. M. Scotts & Co. He served two years in the United States Army and several years in the Army Reserves. Richard later worked at Denison ABEX in Delaware and then retired from General Motors in Sandusky in 1992.

He enjoyed searching flea markets and attending auctions looking for old and antique furniture which he loved to restore. He loved watching old westerns, Gunsmoke being his favorite. He was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan and the Ohio State Buckeyes and was very proud of his sons’ and grandchildren’s accomplishments.

Surviving are his wife Betty (Webb), his son, Kevin (Vicky) Scheiderer of Delaware; his son, Mark, Marion; three grandchildren, Jonathan (Millie) Scheiderer, West Jefferson; Dr. Ashley Scheiderer and Travis Scheiderer of Knoxville, Tennessee; one great-grandson, Parker Antonio Carela-Scheiderer; sister and brother-in-law, Marlene and Arthur Sparks, Marysville; sister-in-law, Ruth Webb, Richwood; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff of Marion Manor for their loving care of Richard. Also thanks to Marion General Hospital and Ohio Health Hospice.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Deb Berry officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans and burial will follow in Price Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 7 PM.

Memorial gifts may be made to The ALS Association Gift Processing Center, PO Box 6051, Albert Lea, MN 56007 and the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com