Rosalie Ann Walker Benet, 78, of Marion

Rosalie Ann Walker Benet, age 78, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at her home in Marion. The daughter of Ralph and Melba (Burbaugh) Walker, she was born August 17, 1938 in Marion.

She was a graduate of Marion Harding High School Class of 1956 and Columbus Business School. Rosalie was employed at Marion Power Shovel for a few years, then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she lived much of her adult life. In Las Vegas she was employed in real estate for many years. She returned to Marion in 1998 when she experienced health problems and to be near her family.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Marilyn, and nephews Bruce and Carson. She is survived by a sister Marjorie (Art) Leffler, brothers Leslie (Cathy) of Phoenix, AZ, and Rodney of Columbus, nieces and nephews Jessica Walker, Kristin Stritmatter, Christine Mattix, Riley and Avery Mattix, and Troy Leffler. In addition, she leaves behind two dear childhood friends, Dixie Leathem and Dixie Wells of Marion. The family would like to thank her caregiver of many years, Alicia, for all she did to make her life comfortable.

A memorial service will be held 1 pm Friday, January 13, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER CHAPEL with calling 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will follow at La Rue Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society or a charity of your choice.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Rosalie's family.