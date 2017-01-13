Vera Ruth Bish, 102, of Marion

by

Vera Ruth Bish, age 102, of Marion passed away in the Heartland of Marion on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 1:30 PM.

She was born in Morrow County, Ohio on January 20, 1914 to Mr. & Mrs. Claude McClaskey.

Vera married Ralph W. Bish in Columbus, Ohio on September 6, 1931 and he preceded her in death on August 24, 1975 in Tiffin, Ohio.

The lifelong homemaker is survived by two sons; Robert Bish & Kenneth Bish both of Marion, OH., six grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and twelve great great grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband; Ralph, Vera was preceded in death by three brothers & three sisters.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, from 12:00 noon until service time at 1:00 PM. Rev. Charles Bowling will conduct the funeral ceremony with burial to follow in the Green Camp Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the donor’s choice in Vera’s name. Online condolences to the Bish family may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com