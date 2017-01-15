Vivian Joan Gushwa, 81, of Marion

by

Vivian Joan Gushwa age 81 of Marion, Ohio has departed this world to be with The Lord on January 13, 2017.

On August 27, 1935 she was born in Capps, Missouri. She was the eighth child born of ten to the late Elmer and Tina Green.

She moved with her family to Kansas City, Kansas where she went to school, then back to Missouri. There she met and married the love of her life Ronald D. Gushwa. Together they shared 63 years and lovingly raised three children, Connie (Michael) Jackson, Dean Gushwa and Brenda Thompson. She loved her life and family and adored her 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Joan was a woman of faith. In her younger days she was the Treasurer of the Women’s group at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in California, she taught Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and loved singing in the church choir. She was the room mother for each of her children, was Den mother for a while and went with the girls when they sold cookies for the clubs they were in, Girl Scouts and Campfire girls.

She and her husband traveled over most every state in America and several providences of Canada. She loved traveling to other countries and making new friends. She was very proud to say she dipped her toes in every ocean in the world. She used to say ‘How can a little country girl like me be so blessed, I never dreamed I would see the world”. Seeing places like the Taj Mahal on her 40th Wedding Anniversary.

For the past ten years Joan volunteered as Secretary/Treasurer for the non-profit Burial Relief Inc.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2017 from 5 – 7 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 10 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Keith Irey officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Hospice.