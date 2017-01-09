by

Waldemar Wilhelm “Wally” Buettner, 75 of Richwood died Sunday, January 8, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

He was born June 13, 1941 in Lodz, Poland to the late Wilhelm O. and Eugenia (Zdnzsenicki) Buettner. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Harry Buettner.

On November 24, 1962 he married the former Carolyn Marie Plummer in the Jerome United Methodist Church, and she survives in Richwood.

Wally, as he was known to family and friends, was a simple, hard working man who loved his family dearly. He was a member of the Union Baptist Church. His hobbies and interests included model trains, classic country music, rebuilding classic cars, fishing, and gardening.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Waldemar (Darlene) Buettner, Jr., Springfield; Richard J. (Mindy) Buettner, West Mansfield; daughter, Diana L. Bigham, Richwood; eight grandchildren, Heather Jones, Kevin Buettner, Emily (Joshua) Brentlinger, Renee (Robbie) Warner, Robert Buettner, Timothy Buettner, Nathan Bigham, and Miranda Buettner; three great-grandchildren, Haylee Brentlinger, Joseph Brentlinger, Aron Warner; sisters and brothers, Isolde Carpenter, Columbus; Renate (Joe) Sabistina, Hilliard; Seigfried (Roseann) Buettner, Canal Winchester; Hildegard (Gary) Smith, Thornville; Johanna (Gary) Winner, Cape Coral, Florida; Susanna Buettner, Ashville; sister-in-law, Linda Buettner, Delaware.

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Tim Peria officiating. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart Association, 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214.

