Andre L. Goodwin, 54, of Marion

Andre L. GoodwinAndre L. Goodwin, 54, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

Andre was born in Marion, Ohio on June 2, 1962. Andre was a Correction Officer at Marion Correctional Institution since 1996.

Andre is survived by sisters; Sheila, Alvina and Sheri Goodwin, children; Aaron Goodwin of Marion, Alston McGary, US Army, Aubree Goodwin of Lake Worth, FL, Brenden Goodwin of Prospect, Ohio; grandchildren; Asher Goodwin, Niyah, and Audriana Petrillo, nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.  Andre is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Joan (Dancy) Goodwin.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2017 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Christ Missionary Baptist Church 394 Fairview Avenue, Marion Ohio 43302.  The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Elder Tyrone A. Kaiser will be officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at Marion Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Boyd-Born Funeral Home.

