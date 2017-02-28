by

Andre L. Goodwin, 54, of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017.

Andre was born in Marion, Ohio on June 2, 1962. Andre was a Correction Officer at Marion Correctional Institution since 1996.

Andre is survived by sisters; Sheila, Alvina and Sheri Goodwin, children; Aaron Goodwin of Marion, Alston McGary, US Army, Aubree Goodwin of Lake Worth, FL, Brenden Goodwin of Prospect, Ohio; grandchildren; Asher Goodwin, Niyah, and Audriana Petrillo, nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends. Andre is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Joan (Dancy) Goodwin.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 3, 2017 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Christ Missionary Baptist Church 394 Fairview Avenue, Marion Ohio 43302. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 pm. Elder Tyrone A. Kaiser will be officiating. Burial will follow the funeral at Marion Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Boyd-Born Funeral Home.