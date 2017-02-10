Aneth “Jo” Crowe, 89, of Marion

by

Aneth “Jo” Crowe age 89 of Marion, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Primrose Retirement Community of Marion.

She was born February 18, 1927 in Ashford, W.Va., to the late Ulyesses B. and Opal L. (Wood) Elkins.

On August 18, 1961 she married Earl J. Crowe.

Jo retired from Quaker Oats after 20 years of employment.

She is survived by her husband, Earl J. Crowe of Marion, Ohio, her children, Lou E. (Richard) Linak of Westerville, Ohio William E. (Sharon) Scott of Mt.Sterling, Ohio, Aneth F. Scott of Dayton, Ohio, Jeffrey Scott of Kentucky, 15 grandchildren, two brothers, Ernest Elkins of Marion, Ohio and Pat Elkins of New Bloomington, Ohio, two sisters, Katherine Shabdue of Florida and Louise Elkins of California.

She was preceded in death by two sisters.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 10 – 11 AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM at the funeral home with Elder Richard Linak officiating. Burial will follow at Green Camp Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.