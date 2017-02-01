by

Anne P. Fleming Orahood, 89 of Prospect, died Sunday morning, January 29, 2017 at Memorial Hospital in Marysville.

She was born January 31, 1927 in Prospect, to the late Lawrence and Hildred (Keller) Fleming. On September 20, 1947 she married the love of her life, George E. Orahood and he died January 17, 2004. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Brooks Fleming.

Anne was a school teacher for 25 years in the Elgin School district before retiring, and then returning as a volunteer for another 25 years. She influenced more than 1200 children in her 50-year tenure at Elgin South and was loved by many. She had also worked as a payroll clerk for Marion Power Shovel, Whirlpool and Pollack Steel. Anne was proud to be a 1971 graduate of The Ohio State University.

She and George loved taking care of their family farm on Route 4, always beautifying the roadside with rows of colorful wildflowers. She loved the Lord and her Prospect United Methodist Church, where she served as financial treasurer for many years.

On January 31 Anne would have been 90 years old and had received many, many cards from well-wishing friends from all over.

She is survived by her loving and devoted son, Mike (Cathi) Orahood, Prospect, whom she adored; six grandchildren, David Orahood, St. Petersburg, Florida; Keith (Aimee) Johnson, Marysville; Kathleen (Johnny K.) Konstantelos, Chicago; Anita (Ron) Rehberg, Chicago; Jodi (Jaime) Periera, Hobe Sound, Florida; Kimberly (David) Ferrara, Annapolis Maryland; great-grandchildren, Sarah, Austin, Trey, Jordan, Hunter, Lucas, Marco, Sabrina, Johnny, Anthony, Gregory, Nicolas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Prospect United Methodist Church with Pastor Carolyn Christman officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the General Fund of the Prospect United Methodist Church, 203 North Elm Street, Prospect, OH 43342.

