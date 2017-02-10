Clara E. Garrison, 95, formerly of Marion

by

Clara E. Garrison age 95 of Caldwell, Ohio formerly of Marion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Summit Acres in Caldwell, Ohio.

She was born June 6, 1921 in Wyandot County, Ohio to the late Lewis A. and Gladys K. (Swihart) Norton.

On May 15, 1953 she married John W. “Jack” Garrison. He preceded her in death on August 20, 2000.

Clara was a resident of Marion, Ohio most of her life, she was a member of the First Church of the Brethren. She was employed for many years at the Isaly’s Plant in the 50’s.

She is survived by her children, Bob Garrison of Omaha, Nebraska; David (Linda) Garrison of Marion, Ohio and Bonnie (Terry) McAfee of Caldwell, Ohio, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, her sister, Peggy Caskey of Claridon, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Clara was preceded in death by her brothers, William “Bud” Norton, Robert “Bob” Norton, Steven ‘Pete” Norton and her sister, Bonnie Alexander.

Visitation for Clara will be held Monday, February 13, 2017 from 9 – 11 AM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Marietta Hospice, 450 Pike St. Suite I-1, Marietta, Ohio 45750. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com