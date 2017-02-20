Clifford Lee Pritt, Sr., 73, of Marion

by

Clifford Lee Pritt, Sr., age 73 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Marion General Hospital.

Clifford was born in Martin, West Virginia on October 21, 1943, the son of Robert Lee and Edith (Egnor) Pritt. Clifford was united in marriage to Valerie Sue Belt on January 28, 1995.

He is survived by his wife Valerie Sue Pritt; his sister Christine Pritt and a dear friend Gene Gear.

Clifford is preceded in death by his parents and son Clifford Lee Pritt, Jr.

Visitation will be Monday, February 20, 2017 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 5PM to 7PM; Funeral services will be Tuesday at the funeral home at 11AM; Burial will follow at Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

If so desired, donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Pritt family and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com