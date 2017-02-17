Connie J. Smith Moyer, 60, of Marion

by

Connie J. Smith Moyer, age 60, of Marion, died Monday morning, February 13, 2017, at Marion General Hospital following a lifelong battle with her health.

On March 8, 1956, Connie was in Marion, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Gloria (Fryman) Smith. She graduated from River Valley High School.

Connie worked as a grill cook for McDonald’s and Burger King.

The loves of Connie’s life were her two cats: Buddy and Babe; and knitting afghans for family and friends.

She will be missed by her husband of 39 years, Michael Moyer; her parents: Charles and Gloria Smith; four siblings: Laura Gompf, Dan (Karla Strefling) Smith, David (Frances) Smith, and Kenny Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Connie was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Moore.

Her family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to Noon on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services will be observed privately by her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Connie’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.